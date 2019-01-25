Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for December

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for December of 115,517,974 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.726 million barrels per day (bpd), a increase from the 3.377 bpd exported in November.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 112,450,367 barrels, while exports by the North Oil Company amounted to 3,067,607 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.234 billion at an average price of $53.962 per barrel.

The oil was loaded by 36 international companies.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)