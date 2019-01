By John Lee.

On Thursday parliament approved Iraq’s 2019 budget.

According to AFP, at $111.8 billion it is one of Iraq’s largest ever spending bills, and represents a nearly 45 percent increase from last year.

It assumes exports of 3.9 million barrels of oil per day in 2019, including 250,000 bpd from Iraqi Kurdistan, at an average of $56 per barrel (compared to $63 per barrel at the moment).

(Sources: AFP, Reuters)