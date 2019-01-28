Iraq “must not be Reliant on Iran”

By John Lee.

The UK’s foreign office minister for the Middle East has reportedly said that Iraq must wean itself off economic reliance on Iran and become more energy self-sufficient.

On a visit to Iraq on Sunday, Alistair Burt (pictured) told Reuters:

“To expect Iran to have no influence in Iraq is fanciful … What is important is that Iraq finds the opportunity to follow its own future in terms of foreign relations and that its economy is strong, and isn’t reliant on Iran.”

