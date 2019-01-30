New Iraqi TV Channel to be Launched

By John Lee.

Dubai-based MBC Group is reportedly about to start a new family-oriented entertainment channel for Iraqi viewers.

According to BroadcastPro Middle East, MBC Iraq is scheduled to be launched on the evening of Sunday, 17th February.

CEO Sam Barnett is quoted as saying:

“MBC Iraq is a premium television network that caters to the needs of a sophisticated Iraqi audience, offering exclusive and premium content suitable for all members of the family and all age groups. Our aim is to offer increased localised productions, offering opportunities to Iraqi talent and prospects in media to its youth.”

(Source: BroadcastPro Middle East)