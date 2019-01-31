Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Ranked Last in Good Country Index

By on 31st January 2019 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Iraq has been ranked last out of 153 countries in this year’s Good Country Index, placing it just behind Libya and Yemen. Iran was ranked 138th.

The idea of the Good Country Index to measure what each country on earth contributes to the common good of humanity, and what it takes away, relative to its size. Using a wide range of data from the U.N. and other international organisations, each country is given a balance-sheet to show at a glance whether it’s a net creditor to mankind, a burden on the planet, or something in between.

The creator of the Index, Simon Anholt, commented:

“Today as never before, we desperately need a world made of good countries. We will only get them by demanding them: from our leaders, our companies, our societies, and of course from ourselves.”

Top ranking went to Finland, followed by Ireland and Sweden.

(Source: The Good Country Index)

Related posts:

Iraq Falls Again in Prosperity Index Iraq Scores Poorly on “Best Countries for Business” Index Iraq Falls in Ease of Doing Business Index Finland to Reopen Embassy in Baghdad
Tags: , , , , , , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply