Iraq activates Supreme Anti-Corruption Council

By on 1st February 2019 in Politics, Security

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has restructured the Supreme Anti-Corruption Council founded by his predecessor Haider al-Abadi in October 2015.

Abdul Mahdi said Jan. 9 that he would make every effort to allow the council to play a successful role. On Dec. 31, he said he wanted to re-establish the council in order to “take deterrent measures, unite the regulators’ efforts, address corruption and protect public funds.”

The council’s re-establishment comes after last year’s issuance of a report by Transparency International that ranked Iraq ranked 169th out of 180 countries in terms of corruption.

