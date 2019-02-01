Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 31st January 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD639 (-0.6%) / $688 (-0.6%) (weekly change) (-3.1% and -3.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 29.9 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD13.9bn ($11.0mn).

ISX Company Announcements