Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 31st January 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD639 (-0.6%) / $688 (-0.6%) (weekly change) (-3.1% and -3.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 29.9 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD13.9bn ($11.0mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- According to the ISX announcement, the opening price of the IQD5.0 mn class bonds (CB125) will be IQD5,337,534 on Sunday (Feb. 3, 2019). [Table: 2.3]
- According to ISC decision, Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) will be transferred from the non-regular market to the regular market starting Feb. 3, 2019 due to providing all required conditions.
- Tourist Village of Mosul dam (HTVM) will resume trading on Feb. 3, 2019 due to disclosing 2017 annual, and 6M18 and 9M18 financial results.
- Babylon Hotel (HBAY) will resume trading on Feb. 3, due to disclosing its 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) starting Jan. 29, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Feb. 3, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX suspended trading of Al-Harir for Money Transfer (MTAH) starting Jan. 30, 2019 related with merging processes with Al-Ameen Al-Arabiya for Money Transfer.
- ISX announced that Al-Qurtas Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance (BQUR) having a capital of IQD250bn paid-in capital, will start trading in the secondary market after depositing and activating 5% of the listed shares or after 21 days of depositing the company’s shares.
