Nearly 100 Days in, how is New Govt Performing?

By on 3rd February 2019 in Politics

By Dr. Abbas Kadhim, for the Atlantic Council.

Nearly One Hundred Days In, How is Iraq’s New Government Performing?

Spending the last two weeks of 2018 in Iraq offered a window into Iraqi politics, the economy, and how Iraqis are coping on a variety of issues.

My trip began with a conference, and despite the socially and politically contentious issues under discussion—citizenship, identity, inclusive governance, human development, education, among others—and the diverse ethno-sectarian background of the participants, there was a consensus on the most fundamental issue: that Iraqis must build their own nation together and focus on the future, rather than dwell on the injurious past.

The full article can be viewed here.

(Source: Atlantic Council)

