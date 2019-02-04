Genel Energy gives update on Taq Taq Field

Genel Energy has announced an update on activity at the Taq Taq Field (Genel 44% working interest).

Testing of the TT-32 well has now completed. The well flowed oil from three separate zones, with a maximum individual zone flow rate of c.5,500 bopd with a 36/64″ choke.

The free water level was encountered at 1458 metres, which was 29 metres deeper than the pre-drill estimate and only 57 metres above the original field-wide FWL. The oil column at the TT-32 well location is 169 metres. TT-32 has further demonstrated the remaining potential on the flanks of Taq Taq Field.

The well has now entered production at an initial rate of 3,100 bopd with a 24/64″ choke, ahead of previous expectations. With the inclusion of this production, gross production from the Taq Taq Field is currently c.13,750 bopd.

The horizontal sidetrack well TT-20z spud on 11 January. This well is targeting production from the Shiranish Formation on the western flank of the field, and drilling operations are expected to complete in mid-February.

Three further wells are scheduled to be drilled in 2019, as Genel continues to target the flanks of the field with the aim of delivering a year-on-year production increase.

(Source: Genel Energy)