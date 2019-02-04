January Oil Exports: Volume Down, Revenue Up

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced interim oil exports for January of 113,111,437 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.649 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.726 bpd exported in December.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 110,245,281 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,315,381 barrels, and from Qayara 550,775 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.353 billion at an average price of $56.164 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)