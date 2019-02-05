Iraq Gains one place Transparency Ranking

By John Lee.

Transparency International has said that Iraq’s ranking has risen one place in its global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

From a total of 180 countries, Iraq came in at number 168; last year’s position was 169 out of 180 countries.

This result puts it on equal ranking with Venezuela, behind countries such as Chad, Congo and Angola, and just ahead of Burundi and Libya.

Denmark beat New Zealand to first place, with Somalia in last place.

Iran was ranked in 138th place.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople.

