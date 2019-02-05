US Firm Wins $29m VSAT Contract in Iraq

By John Lee.

Florida-based NIC4 Inc., a division of Network Innovations Group, has been awarded a $28,812,143 firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Iraq) contract for capabilities to operate, sustain, support and expand Iraq’s Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) network.

Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2024.

NIC4 will provide knowledge-based support services for requirements with VSAT related needs, including satellite-bandwidth services for fixed and mobile users, OCONUS backup VSAT hub services, internet access over the VSAT network, satellite transition services and equipment, public internet protocol (IP) addresses, and annual maintenance and sustainment support.

In a statement, the company said:

“Enabling the Iraqi government to utilize satellite connectivity as part of the government’s rebuilding is significant in coordinating military and strategic operations. Running critical communications over satellite networks reduces the Iraqi government’s dependency on vulnerable terrestrial infrastructure and ensures military and strategic services are operational at all times. “

Chad Gatlin, CEO of NIC4, added:

“NIC4’s unique contribution to the Iraq MOD is our experienced team members and network sustainment expertise. The competition for this U.S. Army FMS case to the satellite integrator industry was immense, and we are pleased to be chosen as the partner of choice to deliver our exceptional services to the Program.”

(Sources: US Dept of Defense, NIC4)