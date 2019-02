From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has been in power since last October.

When he was appointed, he gave parliament 100 days to end its deadlock and begin implementing much-needed reforms.

That deadline has come and gone and some Iraqis say Abdul Mahdi hasn’t done enough.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Matheson reports from Baghdad: