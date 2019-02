By John Lee.

Jordan has reportedly agreed to buy 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Kirkuk crude oil from Iraq.

According to The Jordan Times, Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Hala Zawati (pictured), said the oil will be bought at a discount of $16 to Brent crude, to cover the difference of transport costs and deviations in specifications.

The supply will cover 7 percent of Jordan’s demand.

(Source: The Jordan Times)