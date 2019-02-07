Cabinet agrees Government Programme 2018-2022

The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

It discussed the Iraqi government programme for 2018-2022, and adopted a covenant committing the Prime Minister and members of the Cabinet to implementing the programme and to be held accountable for its delivery before parliament.

The Cabinet also discussed and agreed a roadmap to guide ministers as they begin to turn the government vision into practical measures.

Prime Minister Abd Al-Mahdi told the Cabinet that ministers must take all necessary measures to remove administrative barriers and cut red tape that may affect the implementation of the government programme.

The Cabinet agreed to the establishment by the World Bank of a recovery and reconstruction fund for Iraq.

The Cabinet voted to reduce import tariffs on books as part of the Iraqi government policy to promote a culture of reading and study.

(Source: Iraqi Govt)