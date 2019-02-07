Training Workshops for potential UNDP Bidders

In order to strengthen the bidders knowledge of UNDP tendering process/e-tendering and procurement rules and regulations, , UNDP Country Office Iraq is planning to conduct two training workshops for all interested firms/companies as per the following details:

Training session – 12 February 2019 – Erbil Training session – 21 February 2019 – Baghdad

All interested firms/companies are kindly requested to send the following information to the UNDP focal point:

Name of the company; Name of Representative/s (Maximum of two person allowed to take part in the training session).

1. Firms/Companies in Erbil: Sana Jalal: [email protected]

2. Firms/Companies in Baghdad: Sura Aljuboori: [email protected]

Nota Bene: The training venue will only be communicated to the firms/companies which will show their interest to participate in the workshops by sending an email to the above focal points.

(Source: UNDP)