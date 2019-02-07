Navigate

Training Workshops for potential UNDP Bidders

By on 7th February 2019 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Education and Training News, Tenders

In order to strengthen the bidders knowledge of UNDP tendering process/e-tendering and procurement rules and regulations, , UNDP Country Office Iraq is planning to conduct two training workshops  for all interested  firms/companies as per the following details:

  1. Training session – 12 February 2019 – Erbil
  2. Training session – 21 February 2019 – Baghdad

All interested firms/companies are kindly requested to send the following information to the UNDP focal point:

  1. Name of the company;
  2. Name of Representative/s (Maximum of two person allowed to take part in the training session).

1. Firms/Companies in Erbil: Sana Jalal: [email protected]
2. Firms/Companies in Baghdad: Sura Aljuboori: [email protected]

Nota Bene: The training venue will only be communicated to the firms/companies which will show their interest to participate in the workshops by sending an email to the above focal points.

(Source: UNDP)

