Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 10th January 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD639 (+0.1%) / $689 (+0.1%) (weekly change) (-3.0% and -3.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.7 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.2 bn ($1.8mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- According to the ISX announcement, the opening price of the IQD5.0 mn class bonds (CB125) will be IQD5,345,205 on Sunday (Feb. 10, 2019). [Table: 2.3]
- Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BZII) resumed trading on Feb. 7, 2019 after electing 7 members of board of directors in its GA that was held on Feb. 4, 2019.
- Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) resumed trading on Feb. 7, 2019 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results.
- Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) announced on Feb. 4, 2019 that it will start distributing 3% cash dividend (IQD0.03 dividend per share) starting Feb. 6, 2019.
- According to ISC decision, Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) was transferred from the non-regular market to the regular market starting Feb. 3, 2019 due to providing all required conditions.
- Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey, has signed a hotel management agreement with Al-Ibaa Company (the investor company of Babylon Hotel) to operate Babylon Hotel (HBAY) in Baghdad, a five-star hotel, starting February 1, 2019. Rotana will operate the city’s Babylon Hotel (HBAY) under its new brand name Babylon Rotana Baghdad. (Zawya)
- Cross Transactions: 1.05 bn shares of International Islamic Bank (BINT) on Feb. 5, 2019.
