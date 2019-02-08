Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 10th January 2019).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD639 (+0.1%) / $689 (+0.1%) (weekly change) (-3.0% and -3.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.7 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.2 bn ($1.8mn).

ISX Company Announcements