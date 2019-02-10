Lukoil Drills New Production Wells at West Qurna-2

Russian oil company Lukoil has commenced drilling of new production wells at West Qurna-2 field as part of the second development phase.

The company has so far concluded contracts to drill 57 production wells, including 54 wells at Mishrif formation and 3 wells at Yamama formation.

The drilling campaign will ramp up production at West Qurna-2 from the current level of 400 thousand barrels per day to 480 thousand barrels per day in 2020.

To deliver the project Lukoil uses an approach to cluster drilling which envisages erection of two drilling rigs at one well pad.

This approach is new for Iraq and will provide for significant field development speed up and production growth within the shortest time.

Over five hundred Iraqis, residing in proximity to West Qurna-2 field, will be employed for the drilling campaign.

(Source: Lukoil)