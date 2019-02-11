Navigate

PM welcomes Increased Cooperation with UK

11th February 2019

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi received Baroness Emma Nicholson, the Chairman of the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC), at his office on Sunday to discuss cooperation between Iraqi and British businesses, and proposed investment projects in Iraq.

The Prime Minister said that stability in Iraq provides an opportunity to increase reconstruction efforts, and welcomed cooperation between Iraqi and British companies through the IBBC.

Baroness Nicholson praised developments in Iraq, expressing the desire to expand cooperation and partnership further.

(Source: Media office of the prime minister)

One Response to PM welcomes Increased Cooperation with UK

  1. Ibn Al Iraq 12th February 2019 at 13:24 #

    Sir,

    Away from typical diplomatic talks – We sincerely hope that the Baroness conveyed a clear message to HE about the struggles that her IBBC’s members face everyday in Iraq; starting from visa issue, oilfield passes, taxation hurdles etc.

    Hopefully the PM and his cabinet will listen to her and pay more attention for reforms ASAP.

