Taq Taq Oil Reserves Update

Genel Energy has announced that McDaniel and Associates (‘McDaniel’) has completed the competent person’s report (‘CPR’) relating to the oil reserves at Taq Taq as at 31 December 2018.

Field performance in 2018, and notably the success of the TT-29w well drilled on the northern flank of the field, has led to an upwards technical revision of reserves, resulting in a 62% reserves replacement at the 1P level.

This revision does not take into account the recent positive results from the TT-32 well, which completed in 2019 and is currently adding over 3,000 bopd to field production.

Drilling in 2019 is targeting opportunities on the flanks of the field, with the TT-20z well nearing completion and three others then to follow. Should the wells match the performance of TT-29w and TT-32, Taq Taq could deliver a significant year-on-year production increase, with room for further growth in 2020.

The Company expects to announce CPR reports for other assets in the portfolio prior to the announcement of full-year results on 20 March 2019.

(Source: Genel Energy)