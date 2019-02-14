Asiacell Iraq benefits from Improved Security, Economy

By John Lee.

Asiacell Iraq has reported that it has benefitted from improvements in the security and economic situation in the country paving the way for network expansion and reconnections.

The telecommunications company said its revenue was “stable” at QAR 4.4 billion, compared to QAR 4.5 billion in 2017. EBITDA was up 6% to QAR 2.1 billion for 2018, reflecting better cost efficiencies by the management.

Customer base increased 10% to 14.2 million customers in 2018 period.

Asiacell Iraq also launched its B2B line offering a range of services to address the needs of Iraq’s business community and create a new revenue stream.

(Source: Asiacell)