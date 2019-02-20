The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad is pleased to announce that the application period for the 2019-2020 Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program (FTEA) is now open until March 15, 2019.

This program will provide Iraqi secondary-school teachers the opportunity to spend six weeks at a host institution in the United States to observe classrooms and share their expertise with teachers and students at the university and at local secondary schools.

Teachers are nominated to participate in the Fulbright TEA Program based on their educational experience, academic training, leadership and professional experience.

The selection process is merit-based, and applications are open to Iraqi full-time secondary-school teachers with a minimum of five years of teaching experience.

Applicants must demonstrate proficiency in spoken and written English and have a focus in one of the following fields of study: English, English as a Foreign Language (EFL), math, science, or social studies, including special education teachers in those subjects at an institution serving primarily a local population.

Detailed information about the program, including eligibility requirements, and access to the online application can be found at: https://iq.usembassy.gov/education-culture/exchange-programs/teaching-excellence-achievement-program-tea/. Further questions about the program and how to apply can be addressed to [email protected].

Applications must be received by March 15, 2019.

