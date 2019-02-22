Navigate

GE Provides Turbine for Al Qudus Power Plant

By on 22nd February 2019 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

GE Power has announced that it has provided an advanced 9E gas turbine to Iraq’s Al Qudus Power Plant.

The company will also service up to seven GE 9E gas turbines at the facility throughout 2019, including maintenance, supply of parts and rehabilitation.

GE is installing the new gas turbine at the site and it is expected to generate up to an additional 125 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

The service agreement will enhance the reliability of operations at the plant, helping to maintain a stable supply of up to 875 megawatts (MW) of power over the course of the coming year.

GE employs up to 300 people in Iraq, with offices in Baghdad, Basra and Erbil.

(Source: GE)

