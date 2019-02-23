Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 21st February 2019).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD605 (-3.7%) / $650 (-3.7%) (weekly change) (-8.3% and -8.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.4 bn ($1.2 mn).

ISX Company Announcements