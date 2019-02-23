Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 21st February 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD605 (-3.7%) / $650 (-3.7%) (weekly change) (-8.3% and -8.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.4 bn ($1.2 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- According to the ISX announcement, the opening price of the IQD5.0 mn class bonds (CB125) will be IQD5,352,877 on Sunday (Feb. 24, 2019). [Table: 2.3]
- ISX will suspend trading of International Islamic Bank (BINT) starting Mar. 4, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Mar. 7, 2019 to discuss increasing the capital from IQD100 bn to IQD250 bn through 150% rights issue.
- Union Bank of Iraq (BUOI) will hold an AGM* on Mar. 6, 2019 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. The bank has been suspended from trading since Aug. 6, 2017 by an ISC decision.
- ISX will suspend trading of Modern Animal & Agricultural Production (AMAP) starting Feb. 25, 2019 due to the GA that will be held on Feb. 28, 2019 to elect 7 new original and 7 alternative board members. AMAP will resume trading on Mar. 3, 2019.
- ISX suspended trading of Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) starting Feb. 20, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Feb. 25, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- Al-Qurtas Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance (BQUR) having a capital of IQD250bn paid-in capital, started trading in non-regular market on Feb. 19, 2019.
- Cross Transactions: 11.5 bn shares of International Islamic Bank (BINT) on Feb. 11, 2019.
