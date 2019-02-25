Euphrates Advisors and AUIS announce new Scholarship

Euphrates Advisors LLC and AUIS announce establishment of Euphrates Fund Scholarship

Euphrates Advisors LLC and American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS) announced today the establishment of the Euphrates Fund Scholarship (EFS), a generous grant that will cover the tuition of one University student each year.

Euphrates Advisors is an investment firm that manages the Euphrates Iraq Fund Ltd., which invests in Iraqi companies listed on the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX). The Fund has invested more than $130 million since it was established in 2010.

Geoffrey Batt, managing director and founder of Euphrates Advisors LLC, said:

“AUIS – by providing a rigorous higher education rooted in a liberal arts tradition to promising Iraqi youth – is playing an essential role in building a more prosperous and humane Iraq. We are proud to support your work with this scholarship.”

Euphrates Advisors has an existing relationship with AUIS, recruiting talented alumni to join its workforce. AUIS alumnus Qusay M. Muhyaldeen joined the firm as a consultant in the Baghdad office before moving on the the Washington, DC office as an analyst.

Grant Felgenhauer, Managing Partner of Euphrates Advisors, added:

“AUIS students graduate with deep critical thinking and analytical skills, together with a desire to contribute to the future development of Iraq — which is why we hire them.”

Christine van den Toorn, AUIS’ Executive Director of External Relations and Policy said of the scholarship:

“Through support like this from the private sector, AUIS is able to educate more Iraqi youth, preparing them to be engaged citizens and successful young professionals. The majority of our graduates work in the private sector, for leading US and multinational and local companies, and I’d say AUIS is really fueling the Iraqi private sector, and so we appreciate that they give back to AUIS in this way that benefits us both.”

To learn more about opportunities to support the education of Iraq’s future leaders, contact Christine van den Toorn (EU/MENA) at [email protected], or Mrs. Liza O’Connor-Stroud (US) at [email protected].

(Source: AUIS)