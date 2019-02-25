Tratos Group joins Iraq Britain Business Council

By John Lee.
The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has announced that Tratos Group has become its latest member.
The Anglo-Italian company makes electrical, electronic and fibre optic cables for a wide variety of applications.
(Source: IBBC)
By John Lee.
The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has announced that Tratos Group has become its latest member.
The Anglo-Italian company makes electrical, electronic and fibre optic cables for a wide variety of applications.
(Source: IBBC)
No comments yet.