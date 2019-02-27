Calls for UNESCO to include Babylon on World Heritage List

By John Lee.

Iraqi President Barham Salih has called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to include the ancient city of Babylon in its World Heritage List.

The President made the request at meeting with UNESCO Director Audrey Azoulay in France.

They also discussed the provision of job opportunities within UNESCO for Iraqi workers in the area of “scientific research sector, developing plans and programs to address problems in water resources and environment, improving education and granting priority to scholarship for researchers“.

(Source: Office of the Iraqi President)