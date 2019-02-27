Iraq Granted 257 Investment Licenses in 2018

By John Lee.

The National Investment Commission (NIC), along with investment commissions in the provinces, granted 257 investment licenses during 2018.

According to a statement from the NIC, this represents a combined investment of more than 8 billion dollars in the Iraqi economy.

Four of these licenses were issued for strategic projects at a cost of more than 3 billion dollars.

Of the total of 257 licences, 88 were granted directly by the NIC, and these were spread over 12 sectors as follows: Trade sector, 21 investment licences; Entertainment sector, 1 investment licence; Telecommunication sector, 1 investment licence; Education sector, 6 investment licences; Services sector, 4 investment licences; Sport sector, 4 investment licences; Agriculture sector, 3 investment licences; Housing sector, 8 investment licences; Tourism sector, 4 investment licences; Health sector, 6 investment licences; Industrial sector, 16 investment licences, Electricity sector, 14 investment licences (2 for power stations, 12 for charging).

The source pointed out that the number of licenses granted by the investment commissions in the provinces other than the provinces of Kurdistan Region was (169) investment licenses. – 12 investment licenses for Anbar- 66 investment licenses for Baghdad- 10 investment licenses for Holly Karbala- 26 investment licenses for Wasit- 32 investment licenses for Muthana- 15 investment licenses for Kirkuk.

(Source: NIC)