Iraq Granted 257 Investment Licenses in 2018

By John Lee.
The National Investment Commission (NIC), along with investment commissions in the provinces, granted 257 investment licenses during 2018.
According to a statement from the NIC, this represents a combined investment of more than 8 billion dollars in the Iraqi economy.
Four of these licenses were issued for strategic projects at a cost of more than 3 billion dollars.
Of the total of 257 licences, 88 were granted directly by the NIC, and these were spread over 12 sectors as follows: Trade sector, 21 investment licences; Entertainment sector, 1 investment licence; Telecommunication sector, 1 investment licence; Education sector, 6 investment licences; Services sector, 4 investment licences; Sport sector, 4 investment licences; Agriculture sector, 3 investment licences; Housing sector, 8 investment licences; Tourism sector, 4 investment licences; Health sector, 6 investment licences; Industrial sector, 16 investment licences, Electricity sector, 14 investment licences (2 for power stations, 12 for charging).
The source pointed out that the number of licenses granted by the investment commissions in the provinces other than the provinces of Kurdistan Region was (169) investment licenses. – 12 investment licenses for Anbar- 66 investment licenses for Baghdad- 10 investment licenses for Holly Karbala- 26 investment licenses for Wasit- 32 investment licenses for Muthana- 15 investment licenses for Kirkuk.
(Source: NIC)
Sir,
May we request to know how many of these investments are completed and declare why are not completed for the ones that are abandoned ?
The NIC needs young blood to run it so that better follow ups are maintained at all levels, fight harder to remove bureaucracy procedures, facilitate applying process and coordinate constructively with The Interior Ministry, The Forging ministry and the Finance ministry collectively to support any potential investment.
Iraq Do NEED these investments NOW across the country. NIC should follow up with international names to invest in Iraq from all sectors and provide vast and implemented real incentives and not talks only!!
Thank you