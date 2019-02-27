Navigate

Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for January

By on 27th February 2019 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for January of 113,111,429 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.649 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.726 bpd exported in December.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 110,245,281 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,315,389 barrels, and from Qayara 550,759 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.367 billion at an average price of $56.287 per barrel.

December export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

