Chinese Company “wins Contract” to build NGL Plant

By John Lee.
A Chinese company has reportedly won a contract to build a natural gas liquids (NGL) plant in Basra.
According to Xinhua, China’s Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation (CPECC) signed the contract on Wednesday with Iraq’s Basra Gas Company (BGC).
As a result of the new plant, BGC will increase its gas production capacity by 40 percent.
The Basra NGL facility will be built in Ar-Ratawi area in west of Basra and is scheduled to complete at the end of 2020.
CPECC is a subsidiary of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC),
(Source: Xinhua)
