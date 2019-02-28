Investment Opportunity: Al-Nasiriyah International Airport

The National Investment Commission (NIC) and the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) have announced the investment opportunity to build Nasriya International Airport.

The airport is located to the south–west of Imam Ali (PBUH) air force base in Thi Qar province.

The area of the passengers terminal is 3000m².

Interested foreign and local companies can apply by filling the investment licenses available on our website and submit all required documents to our email address [email protected] within 45 days from the date of announcing this advertisement.

For more information, please contact the Civil Aviation Authority headquarters:

Baghdad International Airport/ third floor

[email protected]

P.O Box: 23006 BIAP

(Source: NIC)