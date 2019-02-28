New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Administrative Assistant, UNAMI – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
- Country Financial Controller, Concern Worldwide
- Forensic Archaeologist, ICMP – International Commission on Missing Persons
- Child Protection and Education Project Manager, Terre des hommes (Tdh)
- Head of Education, Mercy Corps
- Human Settlements Officer – Housing, Land and Property Rights, UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
