UK Company keen to build Solar Energy Plants in Iraq

By John Lee.

Oil Minister Thamer Al-Ghadhban met on Monday with Richard Crow, the Director of Development for the Middle East and North Africa at Shire Oak International.

During the meeting, they discussed prospects for joint cooperation in developing Iraq’s renewable energy sector.

Mr Crow expressed his company’s desire to develop the country’s energy sector by building solar plants.

The UK-based company describes itself as a “developer and financier of large-scale renewable energy projects in developing countries and emerging economies. Its core mission is to be a global pathfinder in devising, implementing and spreading renewable energy solutions to drive transformational change in the rate of adoption of renewable energy in the developing world.”

(Source: Ministry of Oil)