Denmark gives additional $4m for Iraq Security Reform

Denmark provides an additional $4 million to Security Sector Reform in Iraq

The Government of Denmark will contribute an additional 27 million Danish Kroner (approx. USD 4 million) to advance Security and Justice Sector Reform in Iraq in the coming years.

This support will be managed and facilitated by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

UNDP Security Sector Reform/ Rule of Law Programme provides advice to Government of Iraq’s Security Sector Reform Programme through partnerships with the Office of the National Security Advisor, Ministry of Interior, Higher Judicial Council, Ministry of Justice, Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, Iraqi civil society organizations and, other international donors.

The Danish grant will, among others, be used to support implementation of the Local Police Road Map, for development of quick impact projects to improve police – public partnerships, and for mid-level management and, related specialized trainings to Iraqi police officers in close collaboration between Danish National Police, UNDP and the Ministry of Interior. Denmark has supported Iraq’s security and justice sector reform efforts since 2015.

Danish Ambassador Gert Meinecke said “Denmark maintains its commitment to supporting Iraq’s transition to stability, security and recovery”.

While visiting a mid-level management training course at the Ministry of Interior, the Danish Ambassador expressed hope that the trained Iraqi Police Officers will provide a safer and more secure day-to-day environment for the people of Iraq. “The strengthening of local police is important in the transition from ‘green to blue’ security”. added Ambassador Meinecke.

Mr. Vakhtang Svanidze, Officer in Charge of UNDP Iraq said “I would like to thank the Government of Denmark for its generous contribution of 27 Million Danish Kroner which comes in addition to the in- kind support of the Danish police advisor and, expert trainers”. “Improving key public security services such as policing and justice services in the liberated and, other areas will be a key determiner to Iraq’s transition to stability and, maintain safe returns” added Mr. Svanidze.

UNDP is very grateful to the Government of Denmark’s committed and generous contributions to UNDP Security Sector Reform/ Rule of Law Programme in Iraq.

(Source: UNDP)