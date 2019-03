By John Lee.

Oil Minister Thamer Al-Ghadhban met on Tuesday with Nhat Ozdemir, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkish conglomerate Limak.

The minister said he was keen to develop the energy sector through cooperation with international companies, noting the presence of promising opportunities in Iraq.

Mr Ozdemir said his company wants to cooperate with the Ministry of Oil in the development of the energy sector in the country.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)