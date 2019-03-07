Intertek opens Iraq’s first Independent Hydrocarbon Lab

Intertek, the UK-based assurance, inspection, product testing and certification company, has announced the launch of the first independent crude oil, fuel testing and petroleum products laboratory in Iraq.

The new hydrocarbon laboratory, located in the port of Khor Al Zubair, will support the increased demand for quality assurance solutions in the petroleum industry across Iraq and will soon be offering octane engine fuel testing of gasoline for the first time in the country.

The launch of the 1,300 square feet laboratory allows Intertek to offer its services in this fast-growing market and in this highly strategic location. Khor Al Zubair incorporates industrial areas that are home to several petrochemical and other companies that will benefit from the proximity of the laboratory services to their operations. The nine jetties in the port of Khor Al Zubair are vital for fuel imports and exports in Iraq and enable direct access for crude carriers, refiners, distributors and trade companies.

Based within SKA Energy’s new oil storage terminal, the laboratory represents a significant investment in the Iraq oil and gas industry. Offering a wide range of services for the petroleum and related industries, the laboratory will deliver sample testing, and services for the downstream oil and gas and aviation sectors.

It will also provide detailed crude oil, naphtha and gasoline quality analysis and testing, which helps clients maintain or improve fuel quality to meet commercial and regulatory specifications. The facility will offer 24/7 operations and trouble-shooting support.

Matthew Skinner, Intertek Regional Managing Director Gulf and Pakistan, said:

“As the demand for Assurance services in Iraq grows, we are delighted to have achieved an industry first in opening this laboratory.

“Our new facility in Khor Al Zubair allows us to cater for the needs of numerous parties operating within the oil and gas industry in Iraq, providing our customers with systemic Total Quality Assurance Solutions. Local companies can now obtain lab reports to help them assess their fuels in accordance with industry international standards, at a shorter turnaround time.”

(Source: Intertek)