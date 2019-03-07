New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:
- Procurement Specialist, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Country Finance Manager, Search for Common Ground (SFCG)
- Communication Expert, UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services
- Call Centre Supervisor, UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services
- Call Centre Operators, UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services
- Grants and Contracts Management Associate, UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services
- Public Health Officer, WHO – World Health Organization
- Geographic Information System Officer, IOM – International Organization for Migration
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Success, growth, career, development signpost from 3D_Creation/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.