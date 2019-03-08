Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 7th March 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD595 (+3.0%) / $640 (-2.0%) (weekly change) (-9.8% and -9.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 14.8 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD6.4 bn ($5.3 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- According to the ISX announcement, the opening price of the IQD5.0 mn class bonds (CB125) will be IQD5,375,890 on Sunday (Mar. 10, 2019). [Table: 2.3]
- ISX will suspend trading of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) starting Mar. 17, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Mar. 20, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Middle East Producing & Marketing – Fish (AMEF) starting Mar. 14, 2019 due to the GA that will be held on Mar. 19, 2019 to elect new board members. AMEF will resume trading on Mar. 20, 2019.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) starting Mar. 11, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Mar. 14, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) will resume trading on Mar. 10, 2019 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 2.5% cash dividend (IQD 0.025 dividend per share, 6.4% dividend yield). The opening price will be IQD0.37 with +/-20% change.
- Al -Hilal Industries (IHLI) will resume trading on Mar. 10, 2019 due to disclosing its 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX requested Modern Animal and Agricultural productions (AMAP) on Mar. 5, 2019 to disclose its AGM* minutes that was held on Feb. 28, 2019.
- ISX suspended trading of International Islamic Bank (BINT) starting Mar. 4, 2019 due to the AGM* that will be held on Mar. 7 to increase company’s capital from IQD100 bn to IQD250 bn through 150% rights issue.
- ISX announced that Al-Ameen Insurance (NAME) resumed trading on Mar. 4, because it received a letter sent by the Board of Insurance which is stating that NAME is continuing its activities, except life insurance.
- Cross Transactions: 13.0 bn shares of Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) on Mar. 3, 2019, which represents 5.2% of BTRU capital.
