Kuwait-Iraq Free Zone Plan

By John Lee.

Kuwait is reportedly planning to build towns close to the Iraqi border, and talking with Iraqi authorities to develop a “free zone” between the two countries.

According to Kuna, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah (pictured) said the plan was currently “the preoccupation and focal task” of the government and the Supreme Planning Council.



He added that Kuwait’s planned Madinat Al Harir (Silk City) is expected to attract between $400- and $650-billion in investment over 25 years.

(Source: Kuna)