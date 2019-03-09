KRG PM receives Jordanian Delegation, pushes Investment

KRG Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani received Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Dr. Tariq al-Hammouri, Jordanian Ambassador to Iraq Montaser Oklah, Consul General of The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Kurdistan Region Haitham Abu Alfoul, and their accompanying delegation.

Minister al-Hammouri highlighted historical relations between the Kurdistan Region and Jordan and expressed willingness to further strengthen and develop these relations, particularly in the fields of trade and banking. He also conveyed the support of His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan and his government to the Kurdistan Region.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked His Majesty King Abdullah II for his support to the Kurdistan Region during difficult periods, and expressed the willingness of the Kurdistan Region to strengthen relations with Jordan, particularly in the economic field. He hoped that Jordanian businessmen would take advantage of investment opportunities in the Kurdistan Region.

The post ISIS situation in the region and the crisis of displaced persons in the Kurdistan Region and refugees in Jordan were also discussed.

They also stressed the eradication of terrorism through coordination among the countries of the region and the international community.

(Source: KRG)