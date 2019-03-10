Iraqi Kurdistan takes Aim at Gun Control

By Dana Taib Menmy for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

In a bid to control armed violence and high crime rates, the Kurdistan Regional Government has given gun owners six months to register their arms and give up their heavy weapons. KRG Interior Minister Karim Sinjari issued the Feb. 10 decree to restrict the possession of such weapons to the armed forces.

People must register all pistols and rifles at security centers. After the deadline, anyone with unregistered or illegal weapons will be prosecuted.

“We are now making preparations for implementing the decree. We printed forms for registering weapons, and this week we will announce the opening of security centers where people can register their weapons or hand over their heavy arms,” Sami Jalal, the Interior Ministry’s chief of staff, told Al-Monitor.

