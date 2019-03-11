Iranian President visits Baghdad

By John Lee.

Iran‘s President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Iraq on Monday as the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation at the official invitation of the President and Prime Minister of Iraq.

Barham Salih, President of Iraq, officially welcomed President Rouhani at Baghdad’s as-Salam Palace.

Dr Rouhani will have meetings with the President and Prime Minister of Iraq on deepening bilateral and regional cooperation.

He will also have a meeting with Grand Ayatollah Sistani and make pilgrimage to the holy shrines.

(Source: Office of the President of Iran)