Iraq hosts Lebanese Business Delegation

By John Lee.

A delegation of major Lebanese companies have arrived in Baghdad for a series of meetings with Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC).

The were accompanied the Lebanese Minister of Telecommunications, Dr. Muhamed Shuqair, and the opening meeting was attended by the Iraqi Minister of telecommunications, Dr. Naeem Al- Rubaiee; NIC Chairman, Dr. Sami Al- Araji; Chairman of the Damaged Areas Reconstruction Fund, Mustafa Al- Heti; and the Head of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) office in Iraq, Mr. Ziad Badr.

In his opening speech, Dr. Al-Araji invited Lebanese companies to get involved in the Iraqi market “in a way that is consistent with the historical and social relations between the two countries“.

(Source: NIC)