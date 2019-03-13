Shire Oak joins Iraq Britain Business Council

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has announced that Shire Oak International has become the latest organisation to join the Council.

Shire Oak International is the first organisation with a primary focus on Renewable Energy to join the IBBC.

Shire Oak International is a developer and financier of large-scale renewable energy projects in developing countries and emerging economies. Its core mission is to be a global pathfinder in devising, implementing and spreading renewable energy solutions to drive transformational change in the rate of adoption of renewable energy in the developing world.

In line with this mission – as of October 2018 – the company is advancing 3.7GW of renewable energy projects to be operational in the coming 3-5 years. Beyond this initial suite of projects, the company is validating a further potential 5-6GW to be operational by 2030, a total of over 9GW in 13-15 countries. While the projects and country portfolios are different in many ways, they face common challenges.

Shire Oak International aims to provide a suite of development and financing solutions to surmount these challenges in order to bend the emissions curve in globally important energy markets. Innovative blended finance structures, which combine public and private funds, will be deployed.

Shire Oak International will bring significant expertise in the renewable energy sector to the IBBC, which brings exciting future possibilities to Iraq and its people.

(Source: IBBC)