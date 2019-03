By John Lee.

AeroVironment Inc., of Simi Valley, California, has been awarded a $17,356,084 firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Iraq) contract for Puma AE II C-Code International Digital Data Link systems.

One bid was solicited with one bid received.

Work will be performed in Simi Valley, California, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 18, 2021.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)