Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 14th March 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD604 (+1.6%) / $651 (+1.6%) (weekly change) (-8.4% YTD change). The number of weekly traded shares was 27.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD10.8 bn ($9.0 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- According to the ISX announcement, the opening price of the IQD5.0 mn class bonds (CB125) will be IQD5,383,562 on Sunday (Mar. 17, 2019). [Table: 2.3]
- ISX will suspend trading of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) starting Mar. 26, 2019 due to the GA that will be held on Mar. 30, 2019 to elect 7 new original board members and 7 alternative members. The bank will resume trading on Mar. 31, 2019.
- Ashour Hotel (HASH) will hold an AGM* on Mar. 17, 2019 to discuss and approve 2013 annual financial results. The company has been suspended from trading since Aug. 8, 2018 for not disclosing 2017 annual financial results.
- United Bank (BUND) will resume trading on Mar. 17, 2019 by the CBI decision to remove the bank from its custody due to completing the procedure of electing new board members.
- Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) held its AGM* on Mar. 14, 2019. In the meeting, the bank decided to distribute 7% cash dividend (IQD0.07 dividend per share, 9.7% dividend yield).
- Original shares of International Islamic Bank (BINT) resumed trading on Mar. 12, 2019 after approving to increase the capital from IQD100 bn to IQD250 bn through 150% rights issue.
- ISX requested Union Bank of Iraq (BUOI) to provide its AGM* minutes which was held on Mar. 6, 2019.
- Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) resumed trading on Mar. 10, 2019 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 2.5% cash dividend (IQD 0.025 dividend per share, 6.4% dividend yield).
No comments yet.