Navigate

Navigation

Baghdad’s Quality of Living Ranking …

By on 18th March 2019 in Iraq Public Works News, Leisure and Tourism in Iraq, Politics, Security

By John Lee.

Baghdad has again been ranked as the city with the world’s worst quality of living, according to the Mercer 2019 Quality of Living Survey.

Just ahead of it in the table of 231 cities are Bangui in the Central African Republic and Sana’a in Yemen.

Vienna again retains the top spot; Zurich and Vancouver follow in second and third places, respectively.

Mercer evaluates local living conditions according to 39 different factors.

More information here.

(Source: Mercer)

Related posts:

Baghdad’s Quality of Living Ranking … Iraq Gains one place in Transparency Ranking Baghdad Policewomen’s Roles Expand SOMO “Squeezing Out” Oil Resellers
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

One Response to Baghdad’s Quality of Living Ranking …

  1. Ibn Al Iraq 19th March 2019 at 05:30 #

    Sir,

    This is very sad to still see Baghdad’s living quality at the bottom of the list! GoI should pay attention to this vital issue. There should be an executive & dedicated department which looks after the environment and living quality in the whole of Iraq.

    People should also care more about their waste disposal, increase plantation, water management. There should be programs/adverts on all social media channels to educate and encourage people to be cleaner and greener. Let us all care more about Iraq and humanity.

    Thanks

Leave a Reply