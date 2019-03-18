Baghdad’s Quality of Living Ranking …

By John Lee.
Baghdad has again been ranked as the city with the world’s worst quality of living, according to the Mercer 2019 Quality of Living Survey.
Just ahead of it in the table of 231 cities are Bangui in the Central African Republic and Sana’a in Yemen.
Vienna again retains the top spot; Zurich and Vancouver follow in second and third places, respectively.
Mercer evaluates local living conditions according to 39 different factors.
(Source: Mercer)
Sir,
This is very sad to still see Baghdad’s living quality at the bottom of the list! GoI should pay attention to this vital issue. There should be an executive & dedicated department which looks after the environment and living quality in the whole of Iraq.
People should also care more about their waste disposal, increase plantation, water management. There should be programs/adverts on all social media channels to educate and encourage people to be cleaner and greener. Let us all care more about Iraq and humanity.
Thanks