NIC hosts Workshop on Hotels and Tourism

By on 19th March 2019 in Investment, Leisure and Tourism in Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) has hosted a workshop on investing in the tourism sector and hotels business in Iraq.

The event was prepared in cooperation with the US Department of Commerce and the US Embassy in Baghdad, and was attended by the heads of the five-star hotels in Baghdad and other provinces.

NIC Chairman Dr. Sami Al-Araji emphasised the importance of the tourism sector for the GDP of any country and especially in Iraq, which has religious shrines and archeological sites.

(Source: NIC)

One Response to NIC hosts Workshop on Hotels and Tourism

  1. Ibn Al Iraq 19th March 2019 at 05:02 #

    good step,

    5 stars hotels are needed in major cities starting from Baghdad, Basra, Dhyqar, Karbala, Najaf etc

    NIC should provide more incentives to encourage international investors to step in NOW.

