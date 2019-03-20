Iraq gets new Sanctions Waiver to buy Iranian Energy

By John Lee.
The Trump administration has reportedly granted Iraq a further 90-day extension to the waiver exempting it from US sanctions on Iran.
CNBC quotes a senior State Department official as saying on condition of anonymity:
“While this waiver is intended to help Iraq mitigate energy shortages, we continue to discuss our Iran-related sanctions with our partners in Iraq.”
According to some energy analysts, without continued sanctions exemptions, Iraq could lose more than a third of its power overnight.
(Source: CNBC)
