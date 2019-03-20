QSC announces New Distribution Partner in Iraq

By John Lee.

US-based QSC has announced that GSL Professional will begin distributing QSC Systems and Live Sound portfolios in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region, including Iraq, beginning 1 July 2019.

Ron Marchant, Senior Director Sales Management, QSC EMEASA, said:

“As QSC continues to expand the Q-SYS Ecosystem and Live Sound portfolio and focus on specific vertical markets, we look forward to working with GSL Professional to provide new and existing customers the service and support needed in order to accelerate growth in the region.”

Adrian Curtis, Managing Director, GSL Professional, said:

“As QSC continues to become a force in the market, GSL is the ideal partner to provide the technical expertise and design consult to ensure customers understand the breadth of the QSC portfolio while helping them deliver real business outcomes.”

(Source: QSC)